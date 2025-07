Illinois State Police Troop 3 Commander Captain Patrick Manno announced the results of Roadside Safety Checks held in Cook, DuPage, Kane, and Will counties during the month of July.

The following is a breakdown of the offenses and citations given:

• Occupant Restraint Offenses, 12

• Registration Offenses, 31

• Driver’s License Offenses, 28

• Insurance Violations, 19

• Total Citations/Arrests, 53

• Total Written Warnings, 62