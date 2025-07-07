Will County Pets of the Week: June 30, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Penelope, a friendly 3-year-old female terrier, is very sweet to everyone she meets. She gets along with cats, dogs and children. To meet Penelope, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Homer is a 3-year-old friendly tabby. He is very engaging, lovable, playful and curious. He wants attention and love from everyone he meets. Homer loves chin scratches, pets down his back, and being held and cuddled. To meet Homer, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Hammy is a sweet 8-year-old terrier mix. He is timid and working on getting comfortable with new people, but he happily wags his tail when he makes eye contact with staff. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Linx is a playful and affectionate 15-week-old kitten. He was nervous upon coming to the shelter but has grown into a loving, wonderful kitten who is ready for his forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.