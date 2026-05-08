36th Annual Rhubarb Festival returns May 17 with food, vendors, live music

Attendees stroll through the vendors at the Rhubarb Festival at the Kankakee County Museum and Civic Auditorium in 2023. The 36th Annual Rhubarb Festival returns on Sunday, May 17.

The Kankakee County Museum will host its 36th Annual Rhubarb Festival on Sunday, May 17, drawing crowds for six hours of live entertainment, food trucks, vendors and historic tours.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kankakee County Museum Campus, 801 South 8th Avenue, Kankakee, IL 60901.

Proceeds support the Kankakee County Historical Society’s preservation work.

This year’s festival debuts the Annual Kankakee Art League Show and expands its entertainment lineup across multiple stages, with performances ranging from solo musicians to the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Quintet.

The festival also features a kids’ zone with face painting and crafts, plus dozens of vendors selling everything from honey and handmade goods to plants and pet treats.

FOOD & FUNDRAISING: The museum’s signature rhubarb and strawberry-rhubarb pies – baked by the Bennett-Curtis House – will be available for purchase by the slice or whole pie, along with jams from Turtle Acres.

Both items can be pre-ordered online through May 15 at www.kankakeecountymuseum.com/shop.

Food vendors will line 8th Avenue, offering everything from barbecue and tacos to ice cream and espresso.

ENTERTAINMENT & ACTIVITIES:

• Civic Auditorium Patio:

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Vince Amore

12:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Tim the Tuneman

2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Marty “Big Dog” Mercer & Aiden Dehn

• Column Garden:

1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. – Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Quintet

Visitors also can tour the historic Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse and Dr. Small home, browse the new art league show inside the museum and explore the kids’ zone with face painting and craft activities.

Organizers encourage visitors to bring lawn chairs for comfort.

Proceeds from the festival directly support the Kankakee County Historical Society’s ongoing preservation efforts.

For more information, visit www.kankakeecountymuseum.com.

RHUBARB FESTIVAL – 2026 VENDOR DIRECTORY

KIDS’ ZONE

• Face Painting by Cassidy

• Gioielli Boutique

• Lisa’s Fidgets

• Stuff’N’Love & More

• Kids Activities & Crafts Station

INSIDE THE BILL SPRIGGS CIVIC AUDITORIUM

• Lee’s Bee’s Honey

• Illinois DCFS

• Willow & Beetle

• Chunky Starr Creations

• Scatty’s Crafts

• Hayward’s Hobbies

• Tupperware

• Avon/Norwex

• Woman’s Club of Kankakee

• CR3ATED by Jamie Rose

• Mystic Charm

• Wooden You Know It

• New Image Gifts

• All That Glitters

• Hooked by Andrew

INSIDE THE KANKAKEE COUNTY MUSEUM

• Kankakee Art League (Annual Show debut)

• Pie Sales (Bennett-Curtis House & Turtle Acres jams)

• Museum Gift Shop

OUTSIDE ON THE GROUNDS

Local & Community Organizations

• Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra

• Kankakee Kultivators

• Kankakee Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution

• EAA Chapter 990

• New Beginnings for Cats

• Manteno Veterans Home Volunteer Department

• University of Illinois – Master Gardeners

Crafts & Handmade Goods

• Fine Things Forever

• GG’s Unique Creations

• Hang It Up Craft

• Dark Moon Kreations

• Simply Kraftastic

• Peerless Charm

• Cayuga Ridge Wood Works

• LillaRose

• LIT by rlly

• Sweet Pea X Hailey

• Rose’s Essential Oils & Healing Crystals

Specialty Vendors

• Leaf Filter

• Wagging Tails Dog Bakery & Boutique

• Amelia’s Closet Children’s Boutique

• Beezneez

• CSL Plasma

• Kimberly’s Garden Harvest

• Mike Klen Caricatures

• Renewal by Andersen

• Trash Panda Store

• Kankakee County Historical Society (jam sales, information & yard sale)

FOOD VENDORS – Along 8th Avenue

• Bamboo Island Snack Shack

• Bennett-Curtis House (rhubarb & strawberry-rhubarb pies)

• Busias Bus

• Tacos el Guadalajara #1

• P & W Shake & Sweets

• The Lush Vine Wine Bar

• Surly Gnome

• Pour Decisions

• Brew Head Espresso

• Rustic Roots Bakehouse

• Sweeney Girl Sweets

• TJ’s Kettle Corn & Nuts

• Happy Scoopz Ice Cream

• Char Char’s BBQ Smoke House

• Sam’s Sweet’s & Treats

• Five Flowers Bakery

Pre-Order Pies & Jams: Order rhubarb and strawberry-rhubarb pies and jams online through May 15 at kankakeecountymuseum.com/shop

Bring a Lawn Chair: Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for comfortable seating during entertainment.

Event Details: Sunday, May 17 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Kankakee County Museum