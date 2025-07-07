Joliet Lions host screening at Boys & Girls Club

The Joliet Noon Lions Club hosted the Lions of Illinois Foundation Sight and Hearing Screening van at the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet.

About 72 adults and children were screened for sight and 41 for hearing during the four-hour event June 25 at the Joliet club, according to a news release from the Joliet Noon Lions.

Seven Joliet Noon Lions Club members, a volunteer from the foundation, a volunteer from the Will-Grundy Medical Clinic and three volunteers from the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet assisted with the screening, according to the release.

The Joliet Noon Lions Club also collected more than 5,000 pairs of used eyeglasses over the past year, which it gave to the foundation to clean, measure and sort, according to the release.

The club’s next fundraiser is “A Night with the Joliet Slammers” at 6:30 p.m. July 18, Slammers Stadium, 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive, Joliet. Tickets are $12 each.

To purchase tickets, email jolietnoonlionsclub@gmail.com.