Craughwell Elementary in Joliet adds modular units for more space

Troy Craughwell Elementary School in Joliet is adding modular classrooms to optimize space for the coming school year. The modular units are seen on Monday, June 30, 2025, in the school's parking lot. (Denise Unland)

The modular classrooms are a temporary solution recent “significant enrollment increases,” in the school’s general and special education and in kindergarten through fourth grade bilingual program, according to a news release from Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C.

The modular addition – located at the school’s rear – will include the construction of eight classrooms, student and staff restrooms and “a dedicated staff work area,” according to the release.

The project should be completed before the beginning of 2025-2026 school year in August, according to the release.

The modular classrooms will be fully interconnected with the main school building without students or staff needing to to go outside to access the addition, according to the release.

This modular project will allow the school to maintain lower class sizes at the “fraction of the expense” of a permanent addition, which especially benefits fits low-income students, according to the release.

This project upholds the “Effective Use of Facilities and Financial Sustainability” in theTroy 30-C Strategic Plan, according to the release.

In addition, Troy 30-C recently completed a series of Facilities Visioning Committee meetings that included community members, district leaders, parents and staff, according to the release.

The district will continue exploring long-term solutions to the challenges of its growing enrollment, necessitating more conversations and planning efforts in the coming months, according to the release.