IDOT to begin work on Francis Road Bridge along I-80 in New Lenox

A sign for Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024 on Briggs Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin work to replace the bridge that carries Francis Road over Interstate 80 in New Lenox on Monday, weather permitting.

Francis Road will be fully closed between Silver Cross Boulevard and Gordon Street, said IDOT.

A detour will direct traffic to Cedar Road, U.S. ROUTE 30 (Lincoln Highway) and Gougar Road. The public also should expect occasional overnight lane closures on I-80 at Francis Road, IDOT said.

The $5.3 million project is anticipated to be completed in December.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here. Find traffic and road conditions at gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and X.