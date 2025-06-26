Will County Sheriff’s Office gets $4,000 donation for K-9 unit

CITGO Lemont Refinery recently presented the Will County Sheriff's Office with a $4,000 donation. Pictured are (from left) Brian Smeltzer, security manager at CITGO, Will County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Pogose and Mike Jostes, community relations manager at CITGO. (Photo provided by the Will County Sheriff's Office)

Citgo’s Lemont Refinery donated $4,000 to the Will County Sheriff’s Office that will go toward supporting the department’s K-9 unit.

The funds will assist in acquiring a new K-9 officer to succeed K-9 Riggs, who will be retiring after years of dedicated service. The addition ensures that the department’s K-9 unit remains fully staffed, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

“Thanks to the generosity of Citgo, we will be able to keep our highly valuable K-9 unit at full strength,” Sheriff Mike Kelley said in a Facebook post. “Since reintroducing our K-9 program over a decade ago, we’ve expanded to nine teams of skilled handlers and dogs. The continued support from partners like Citgo helps us maintain this vital public safety resource, and we’re deeply grateful for their commitment to our community.”

The Will County Sheriff’s K-9 unit plays a critical role in narcotics detection, article searches, tracking and community outreach, the sheriff’s office said.