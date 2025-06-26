Plainfield Pride sees increased support as LGBTQ+ community sees rights being questioned

Members of Plainfield Pride hold up a progress pride flag in the village's downtown on June 9, 2021, around the time the organization was formed. (Alex Ortiz)

Plainfield — As the federal government has made efforts to curtail diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and minimize the recognition of Pride Month, one local LGBTQ+ organization said it is receiving more support than ever.

Plainfield Pride is a Plainfield-based nonprofit organization that supports the local LGBTQ+ community by “promoting awareness; educating on inclusive language and culture; and advocating for meaningful change through events, outreach and support services,” according to its website.

The organization hosts monthly community events and an annual Pride Fest and runs a queer youth center.

While Executive Director Jes McIlvain acknowledges that anti-LGBTQ legislation around the country has members of the community concerned, the organization has received a lot of local support, including from the Plainfield village president and board.

“The village did a Pride flag-raising this month with us, and they had a Pride proclamation at the Village Board meeting last week,” McIlvain said.

During the Village Board meeting June 16, Village President John Argoudelis said: “Plainfield is committed to supporting, protecting and progressing the civil rights of the LGBTQIA+ members of the Plainfield community and offering a safe space, and working with Plainfield Pride to meet and protect the needs of the community” while acknowledging the “integral” role LGBTQ+ people play in the Plainfield and Will County communities.

“It can get scary sometimes,” McIlvain said. “But you always need to look for the helpers, and we’re finding a lot of them right now.”

McIlvain noted that the organization’s annual Pride fundraising gala was held June 13 and was sold out, with a waitlist for tickets, and they have received increased donations for the youth center.

“We are getting a good amount of community support,” she said. “There is always going to be some pushback, but really we’ve been seeing that from the same people it’s always been. We’re getting much more support from community members and from local businesses, especially revolving around our youth. People are really stepping up for them.”

McIlvain said that the Plainfield Pride youth center hosts weekly get-togethers for LGBTQ+-identifying children and their friends between the ages of 13 and 18 each Monday, and provides activities and entertainment for them in a safe, inclusive space.

“We do crafts with them, and movie nights, game nights. A few weeks ago we did a make-your-own-pizza night – just things for them to have fun with. And we’ve had a lot of people donating supplies or money so we can purchase supplies,” McIlvain said. “People want to make sure we’re able to do the things we want with these children.”

McIlvain said that she has heard concerns from the members of the youth group that they are frightened about stories they see in the news about laws being passed in other states.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, 61 new laws already have been passed in state legislatures around the U.S. in 2025 that seek to limit the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans, with more than 500 more pending.

These laws include limitations on access to gender-affirming health care, bans on participation in school sports and activities, and restrictions on books and school curriculums.

“A lot of the kids are afraid right now that they might lose their health care, and we don’t blame them,” McIlvain said. “A lot of adults are afraid, too. We’re lucky we are in Illinois, which is quite a safe place right now, thankfully.”

In addition to the youth activities, Plainfield Pride hosts a parents group and events for LGBTQ+ adults throughout the year, including monthly karaoke nights, drag trivia events, happy hours (called Queer Gardens) and volunteer activities.

“What’s really nice is it isn’t just during June – we see the support coming all year-round,” McIlvain said. “ I think most people realize that queer people are no different than anyone else, and it’s really a nonissue.”

McIlvain said more people are getting involved in supporting Plainfield Pride, “whether that’s by volunteering or donating or just sending supportive emails.”

“They’re seeing what’s happening nationally, and they are trying to prevent it from happening here,” McIlvain said. “They’ve become very protective, almost, and we’re lucky to call Plainfield our home.”