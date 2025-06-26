Joliet’s Jefferson Street bridge scheduled to reopen Monday

The Jefferson Street bridge in downtown Joliet was closed May 14, 2025 for emergency repairs. (Bob Okon)

Joliet — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the Jefferson Street bridge in downtown Joliet is scheduled to reopen on Monday.

The bridge, which is part of U.S. Route 30 crossing the Des Plaines River, was closed on May 14 for emergency repairs after an electrical shortage knocked out one two motors used to raise and lower the bridge. Equipment and parts of the electrical system needed to be replaced to restore function to the drawbridge.

After the Jefferson Street bridge reopens, planned work can begin on the Ruby Street bridge.

The Ruby Street bridge was initially slated to begin maintenance in June, however it was postponed because of the emergency Jefferson Street project. The work is now scheduled to begin on July 7.

During that project, IDOT will install new control systems, motors and cables to the bridge that spans the river as part of IL Route 53.

Both the Jefferson Street reopening and the start of Ruby Street construction are weather dependent.

IDOT reported that the Ruby Street project is tentatively slated for completion on Aug. 31, with the Cass Street bridge – that has been operating with only one lane in each direction for a year due to structural issues – slated to be closed for construction in September.

All three drawbridges date to the 1930s and need regular maintenance.

The Ruby Street bridge in downtown Joliet, closed for emergency repairs on May 3, was reopened by mid-afternoon on Tuesday. May 14, 2024. (Bob Okon)

During the Ruby Street closures detours will be posted directing northbound motorists to Scott Street via Cass Street, Center Street, Plainfield Road, Theodore Street and IL Route 53/IL Route 7.

Southbound traffic will detour via Theodore Street, Plainfield Road, Center Street, Jefferson Street and Broadway Street.

Trucks will be detoured differently with northbound traffic routing down Chicago Street, Jefferson Street, Collins Street, Ninth Street, and IL Route 53/IL Route 7, and southbound traffic routing on Plainfield Road, Larkin Avenue, U.S. Route 6 and McDonough Street.

IDOT advises the public to expect delays and allow extra time for trips through the area during construction. Drivers are asked to pay close attention to workers and signs in the work zones and to obey posted speed limits.