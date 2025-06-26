EZ Wok in Shorewood under new ownership

The village of Shorewood recently announced that EZ Wok in Shorewood is under new ownership.
“EZ Wok’s convenient location and affordable prices make our restaurant a natural choice for dine-in or take-out meals in the Shorewood community,” according to the EZ Wok website. “Our restaurant is known for its variety in taste and high-quality fresh ingredients. Come and experience our friendly atmosphere and excellent service.”
The menu includes a wide variety of appetizers, chow mein, lo mein, egg foo young, fried rice, house specialties, sweet and sour dishes, Thai noodle dishes, family-style dinners, party tray, lunch specials, healthy options, and dishes featuring chicken, beef, pork and shrimp.
EZ Wok is located at 1133 Jefferson St. in Shorewood.
For more information, call 815-741-8838 or visit ezwoktogo.com.
We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.