EZ Wok in Shorewood under new ownership

EZ Wok, a quick service Chinese restaurant at 133 Jefferson St. in Shorewood, is under new ownership and is seen on Friday, June 20, 2025. (Denise Unland)

The village of Shorewood recently announced that EZ Wok in Shorewood is under new ownership.

“EZ Wok’s convenient location and affordable prices make our restaurant a natural choice for dine-in or take-out meals in the Shorewood community,” according to the EZ Wok website. “Our restaurant is known for its variety in taste and high-quality fresh ingredients. Come and experience our friendly atmosphere and excellent service.”

The menu includes a wide variety of appetizers, chow mein, lo mein, egg foo young, fried rice, house specialties, sweet and sour dishes, Thai noodle dishes, family-style dinners, party tray, lunch specials, healthy options, and dishes featuring chicken, beef, pork and shrimp.

EZ Wok is located at 1133 Jefferson St. in Shorewood.

For more information, call 815-741-8838 or visit ezwoktogo.com.