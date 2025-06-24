Joliet says Theodore Street buckling from heat isolated event

Theodore Street was closed between Dearborn Street and Nicholson Street in Joliet for several hours Monday, June 24, 2025 due to the road buckling.in the heat. (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

The intense heat, like the temperatures that have covered Illinois since Friday, can take a toll on roads.

Pavement failures or blowouts occur when prolonged high temperatures cause the road to expand and buckle up or blow out, resulting in uneven driving surfaces, the Illinois Department of Transportation said on Monday.

Theodore Street between Dearborn Street and Nicholson Street in Joliet was closed off for several hours beginning around 3:45 p.m. Monday due to the road buckling, Joliet Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

IDOT was made aware and responded to the problem, Joliet police said.

Similar incidents of heat buckling on Joliet streets should not become a widespread concern, the city said on Tuesday.

“Of the City’s 650 miles of roadway, the vast majority is asphalt pavement and there is only a mile or two of concrete pavement. These sections are quite old and have a very low probability of suffering an occurrence of pavement buckling,” Joe Nordman, Deputy Director of Operations for the city’s Department of Public Works said in a written statement. “Pavement buckling can occur on concrete streets. We do not anticipate these issues due to us having more asphalt pavement within our roadways. However, if we do, we will notify the public if there are any concerns.”

Precipitation and humidity increase the potential for buckling, according to IDOT.

U.S. Route 34 buckled and cracked completely across in Plano in Kendall County, sending large amounts of debris across the roadway near Turner Avenue and Lakewood Springs Drive.

Pavement failures on nonlocal streets can be reported to IDOT by calling 800-452-4368 or by reaching out to law enforcement via 911.