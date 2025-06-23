Temperature so hot, Route 34 in Plano cracks and buckles

Route 34 in Plano buckled and cracked from excess heat and moisture. Illinois Dep. of Transportation crews are currently working on repairs. (Photo Provided By The Plano Police Department)

With a heat advisory in effect, just how hot is it – hot enough to make U.S. Route 34 buckle and crack completely across in Plano in Kendall County.

Excess heat and moisture proved to be the culprit. Like shifting plate tectonics, the asphalt crushed together, sending large amounts of debris across the roadway on Route 34 near Turner Avenue and Lakewood Springs Drive.

Debris was strewn across the roadway after Route 34 buckled and cracked from excess heat and moisture in Plano. (Photo Provided By The Plano Police Department)

The Illinois Department Of Transportation is currently repairing the roadway, the Plano Police Department said when reached for comment.

While the construction is ongoing, the police are recommending vehicles to take Faxon Road or to navigate through the area’s subdivisions while construction crews are still in the area.

A significant amount of backed-up traffic has resulted from the damaged roadway and repair efforts.

The section of Route 34 in the area is currently down to one lane headed in each direction.

The police could not say when IDOT crews are expected to complete the repairs to the roadway.