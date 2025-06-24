Campbell and Midland intersection in Joliet scheduled for weeklong closure

The city of Joliet will next be installing water mains at the intersection of North Midland Avenue and Campbell Street. (Bob Okon)

Joliet — The City of Joliet announced that work installing a new water main at Midland Avenue and Campbell Street will commence on Wednesday morning.

The installation will take place at the intersection of North Midland Avenue and Campbell Street and is estimated to last a week from Wednesday, June 25 through Wednesday, July 2.

According to a city press release, the intersection will be closed during the work and all traffic will be detoured. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes throughout the duration of the project.

Anyone driving through the area is asked to drive slowly and watch for workers and equipment.

More information about the project is available on the Joliet city website.