Joliet area celebrating Juneteenth with special events

Joliet resident Dexter Morris (from left) enjoys nachos and slushies with Lockport residents Montana (4), Madisyn (4), and Hiram Jordan during Lockport Township Park District's Juneteenth Celebration at A.F. Hill Park on June 19, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

Will County — Groups in Joliet and surrounding communities will be holding programs this week in observance of Juneteenth - the day commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

Equity and Transformation will hold a community celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony for the launch of EAT’s newly established Joliet community garden and wellness center on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 616-620 Woodruff Ave.

The Community Garden and Wellness Center was designed as part of EAT’s United We EAT Campaign, which was created as an extension to the group’s Black Wellness Program. The program aims to improve food security by providing fresh food to families living in food desserts or who lack access to healthy, affordable food.

According to a press release, the event will celebrate the historic significance and legacy of Juneteenth while looking forward to the future.

The ribbon cutting event will include free food and refreshments, cultural performances, storytelling activities, a tour of the property, resource tables from partner organizations and special guest speakers.

History on Wheels hosts a groundbreaking ceremony and Juneteenth celebration at the African Descendants Military and Historical Museum in Joliet on June 19, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

Bolingbrook

The village of Bolingbrook is hosting a free music festival and community on Wednesday.

The Rodger C. Claar Bolingbrook Performing Arts Center, 375 W. Briarcliff Road, will host the Juneteenth Music Festival from 4 to 9 p.m. The event will include live blues and house music performances, food trucks and local food vendors, arts and craft booths for kids, a market featuring Black-owned businesses, and historical presentations, and free health and wellness services.

All are welcome and both admission and parking are free.

Lockport

The Lockport Township Park District will host “Juneteenth A Ce-Liberation of Freedom” on Thursday at A.F. Hill Park on Green Garden Avenue from 4 to 7 p.m.

The event is free for all and will feature entertainment from the Jesse White Tumblers, the Joliet Community Line Dancers, and 1619: The Journey of a People.

Food will be provided by Shiloh M.B. Church and other entertainment will include bounce houses and card games.

Plainfield

Mosaic Reality in Plainfield is sponsoring a Juneteenth celebration on Thursday at Settlers Park, 24401 Lockport St., from noon to 4 p.m.

The event will included music from DJ T-Spinnz, face painting for kids, and a Spades card tournmament. Admission is free, but entry into the tournament costs $5.

Romeoville

The White Oak Library District’s Romeoville Branch will host a Juneteenth Celebration on Thursday with storyteller Oba William King from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The event is free but advanced registration is required. Registration will remain open until show time while space is available.

King uses drum performance and historical story telling to create “a special evening for the whole family.”