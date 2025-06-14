State Sen. Loughran Cappel and Rep. Manley invite residents to evening coffee

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, is hosting a coffee event with along with State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, on Monday evening.

The free event will be held from 4-6 p.m. at McWethy’s Tavern, located at 1700 W. Renwick Road in Romeoville.

Local residents are encouraged to come share their thoughts and discuss issues that are important to the community.

State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet (Alex Ortiz)

“Residents’ voices matter, and I want people to know I’m here to listen,” Loughran Cappel stated in a release. “I’m excited to have this event in the evening and hope the later hours will allow additional people to stop by.”

The free event will be held from 4-6 p.m. at McWethy’s Tavern, located at 1700 W. Renwick Road in Romeoville.

Coffee with Cappel events serve as open forums for community members to share their concerns and talk with the senator about state issues.

People with questions or concerns can contact Loughran Cappel’s Crest Hill office at 815-267-6119 or visit her website at SenatorLoughranCappel.com.