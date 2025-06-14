Residents of Shorewood senior complex join anti-Trump protest day

Senior citizen protestors line a stretch of River Road outside the Timbers of Shorewood senior living center. Junw 14, 2025 (Bob Okon)

Protesters in wheelchairs in Shorewood provided a variation to the hundreds of anti-Trump demonstrations being held across the country on Saturday.

More than 70 people, including friends and family, came out for the protest held outside The Timbers of Shorewood, a senior living complex along River Road.

“It’s not themselves they’re concerned about,” said Mike Hall. “It’s their grandkids and their kids.”

Hall, a retired high-school social studies teacher, said he was demonstrating out of concern for the future of the U.S. Constitution.

“They’re not giving people due process,” Hall said, adding that he believes the Trump administration’s handling of deportation is eroding Constitutional protections that will have an impact on his grandchildren.

Mike Hall, a former high-school social studies teacher, and friend Clara Sweet, show their opposition to actions by the Trump administration at a demonstration outside the Timbers of Shorewood senior living center on Saturday. June 14, 2025 (Bob Okon)

The protests across the country- called No Kings Day rallies – were happening Saturday on the same day as the military parade in Washington, D.C., Trump called for to recognize the 250th year of the U.S. armed forces. June 14 is also celebrated as Flag Day across the county.

A large crowed gathered in Joliet.

Despite their age, protesters interviewed at the scene in Shorewood voiced concerns on matters other than the future of Social Security and Medicare, issues raised by Trump opponents because of potential budget cut impacts on older adults.

The deportation of immigrants was mentioned repeatedly by protesters when asked why they came out.

“I have an undocumented friend in Texas,” said Barbara McIntosh. “I told her what we were going to do, and she said, ‘Thank you.’”

McIntosh, who is in her 80s, made a comment that she was believed speaking out against the Trump administration could make her a target.

“They can come get me,” she said. “I’ve lived this long.”

Jeanne Engstrom joins other residents of the Timbers of Shorewood in a protest on Saturday against actions taken by the Trump administration. June 14, 2025 (Bob Okon)

Another woman in her 90s would not give her name saying she was concerned that it could make her family a target by supporters of the Trump administration.

“I wouldn’t care, but I worry about my family,” she said.

Her comment reflected a climate of fear cited by some protesters as their reason for coming out on Saturday.

“I’m objecting to the way the Constitution is being stomped on,” said Jeanne Engstrom, one of the organizers of the protest. “I’m upset abut deportation without people getting their day in court.”

Engstrom acknowledged that not everyone in The Timbers of Shorewood shares the protestors’ views of the Trump administration.

Dorothy Brumbaugh and Bob Blackburn, residents of the Timbers of Shorewood senior living senter, show their opposition to the Trump administration during a demonstration on Saturday. June 14, 2025 (Bob Okon)

“There are definitely Trump supporters who think everything is great,” she said. “And there are those of us who said, ‘This is not how we grew up.’”

A sense that the times may be changing motivated some of the protesters.

But Dorothy Brumbaugh, one of he organizers for the protest, said she has been involved in demonstrations since a 1960s protest in downtown Chicago over civil rights issues.

Brumbaugh said recent actions by the Trump administration have hit home because of the potential elimination of Head Start programs and the Joliet Job Corps.

“I was a Head Start teacher for 13 years,: she said. ”As for closing Job Corps, my granddaughter is a student who had her program affected by that."