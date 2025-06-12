Future of Joliet Job Corps in jeopardy as Department of Labor eyes cuts

Joliet — Students at Job Corps in Joliet may soon need to reevaluate its educational plans as the future of the program has been called into question by the federal government.

On May 29, the Department of Labor announced that it would be “pausing” the operation of contractor-operated Job Corps facilities by June 30, with remaining time and funding being used to “transition” students and staff and send resident students home.

A FAQ page posted by the Department of Labor also said resources would be made available to students to find other job training and placement programs in their areas.

The Joliet Job Corps facility, located in the former Joliet East High School at 1101 Mills Road, is one of 99 centers across the country funded by the Department of Labor through the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) to provide educational opportunities to low income students who have faced barriers to entering the workforce.

Sue Whitehead, office coordinator, speaks with a potential student at the Job Corps 60th anniversary open house on Aug. 29, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The program offers free schooling for students between the ages of 16 and 24, allowing students to earn their GEDs and gain professional training in seven careers: office administration, pharmacy technicians, certified nursing assistants, security services, cement and masonry, building construction, and culinary arts.

”Unfortunately, the pause on Job Corps limits an educational option that has helped many students locally and across the nation find success beyond high school.” — Dr. Karla Guseman, superintendent of Joliet Township High School District 204

All students in the program who live more than 15 miles away from the site also live on campus free of charge.

Joliet is one of two Job Corps centers in Illinois, with the second being located in Chicago. The Joliet center serves the majority of northern and central Illinois outside of Cook County, though many come from Joliet and the surrounding areas.

“Programs like Job Corps are an important part of our broader educational beliefs – particularly for students who face challenges after high school or who seek alternative pathways to success,“ said Joliet Township High School District 204 Superintendent Dr. Karla Guseman.

”We do not know the number of Joliet students ages 17 years or older who utilize this program in lieu of traditional high school, but we remain committed to supporting every student in finding a path that fits their unique needs and goals,“ Guseman added. ”Unfortunately, the pause on Job Corps limits an educational option that has helped many students locally and across the nation find success beyond high school.”

In the program closure announcement, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said the program was over budget and ineffective, because of low graduation rates. The most recent data from 2023 showed the national average graduation rate (WIOA Definition) was at 38.6%, according to the Department of Labor.

The graduation rates of recent years at Joliet was not readily available.

“This will have a real impact on individuals, especially those who need housing. It’s potentially going to be a big setback for some of them.” — Allyson Saxton, assistant director of Workforce Services at Kankakee Community College

However, less than one week after the announcement on June 4, U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan issued a temporary restraining order, halting the planned closures after contractors who operate the Job Corps centers sued the Trump Administration, claiming that the Labor Department does not have the authority to dismantle a program established by Congress.

Prior to Carter’s ruling, all Job Corps webpages redirected to a single page with links to other financial aid and job placement resources, however, the original pages -including registration information – have since been restored.

Joliet Job Corps offices did not return multiple requests for comment. Representatives at the Job Corps Regional office in Chicago which oversees 20 centers throughout the Midwest, said all questions needed to be directed to the Department of Labor.

In regards to the questions about the ongoing court case, a Department of Labor Spokesperson said “the Department of Labor is working closely with the Department of Justice to evaluate and comply with the temporary restraining order. We remain confident that our actions are consistent with the law.”

Can colleges take it on?

It is unclear what will happen to the 25,000 students who are utilizing Job Corps programs nationwide, including the 135 served in Joliet, and the facilities’ staffs if the program is terminated following the court proceedings.

Other educational institutions, including community colleges, can provide some of the training and education offered by Job Corps, though without the benefit of residency.

Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, Kankakee. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“Our Workforce Services program is also funded under WIOA,” said Allyson Saxton, assistant director of Workforce Services at Kankakee Community College. “We provide a lot of similar services as Job Corps for low income students, but we just can’t provide residences. Students from the Kankakee area who are at Joliet Job Corps could come here, but they’d need to find other housing arrangements.”

Saxton said she suspects community colleges could see some former Job Corps students transferring to their programs if the facility is shut down, but said there is no way to know how many people would be involved.

“I know Joliet Job Corps is familiar with our office,” Saxton said. “I assume they would refer some students to us.”

Joliet Junior College also receives WIOA funding for certain programs which it uses to partner with Job Corps, including the Connect to Your Future Program.

According to Assistant Director of JJC’s Workforce Development Program Keri Peter, JJC admissions representatives regularly attended events at Job Corps Joliet to talk with potential transfer students, although there is no longer a direct program to move from Job Corps to JJC’s Student Support Services programs.

The Joliet Junior College City Center Campus building, 235 N. Chicago St., Joliet, seen on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

While Peter also said an increase in students at JJC would be possible if Job Corps is shuttered, there is no data to suggest how many people that may involve.

“It is hard to assign a number or percentage to an increase or decrease because of the Job Corps housing component,” JJC Communications and Media Manager Katie Smith reported. “Students from all over the state live at Job Corps facilities, and we do not know how many students would remain in the area to attend JJC.”

Peter speculated that three departments at JJC would see the most influx, including the Department of Adult Education and Literacy, which provides GED classes; the Corporate and Community Services program which offers noncredit career training classes; and the Workforce Development program. The latter program, like KCC, offers scholarships and support services to low-income students and free job training opportunities.

Peter also suggested that the nursing, culinary arts, and CTE programs could see more students transfer, since those programs coincide with Job Corps training opportunities.

“This will have a real impact on individuals, especially those who need housing,” said Saxton. “It’s potentially going to be a big setback for some of them. I hope they realize there are other service available for them in certain areas, but it could become a real hardship.”

When asked if schools are worried about WIOA funding being cut further to impact programs at community colleges, Saxton said it was a concern.

“We don’t know what the future is going to hold,” she said. “We could be next. It’s a concern, but we just don’t know.”