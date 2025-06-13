Joliet man charged with grooming, indecent solicitation of young teen

A Joliet man was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of communicating with a 14-year-old girl to the point where it was “threatening and sexual in nature,” along with sending her explicit photos, police said.

At 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Edward Casillas Jr., 34, was taken to the Will County jail on charges of grooming, solicitation to meet a child, indecent solicitation of a child and harmful materials.

The investigation into Casillas began on Sept. 18, 2024.

The Joliet Police Department was notified of “alleged inappropriate communication on social media” from Casillas to a 14-year-old girl, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

“During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the communication from Casillas escalated to a point of being threatening and sexual in nature, including sending explicit photographs to the victim,” English said.

On May 21, detectives obtained a warrant for Casillas’ arrest.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, Casillas was apprehended at his residence by agents with U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Casillas remains in jail as of Thursday afternoon. His next court date is June 23.