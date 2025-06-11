8-vehicle crash on I-80 near New Lenox shuts down lanes

A sign for the westbound direction of Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

An eight-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near New Lenox has led to a shutdown of all westbound lanes and left one person in the hospital with injuries.

At close to 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, an eight-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer occurred on the westbound lanes of I-80, near New Lenox, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

As of 4:30 p.m., all westbound lanes were closed.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries, police said.

“It is unknown at this time how long the lanes will be closed for. There is no further information at this time,” police said.