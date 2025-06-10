Joliet man in custody after person found stabbed multiple times

A Joliet man is in custody after a person was found stabbed multiple times in a Joliet Township home.

At approximately 7:42 p.m. on Sunday, Will County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Jessie Street in Joliet Township in response to a report of a stabbing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The initial report indicated that the offender was armed, and still inside the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that the offender had fled the scene prior to their arrival, according to the sheriffs office. Deputies located a victim inside the home suffering from stab wounds to their leg and chest, drifting in and out of consciousness, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies immediately rendered lifesaving aid until personnel from the East Joliet Fire Protection District arrived and took over medical care. The victim was then transported to Silver Cross Hospital for further treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies identified 37-year-old Justin M. Summlion of Joliet as the offender and an alert was issued via the Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network notifying law enforcement agencies across the state to be on the lookout for Summlion, according to the sheriff’s office.

Summlion was eventually arrested at approximately 10:40 p.m. by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Summlion was transported to the Will County Public Safety Complex, where he was interviewed by sheriff’s detectives, according to the sheriff’s office. He was then taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Summlion has been charged with domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery, felon in possession of a weapon, aggravated battery with great bodily harm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.