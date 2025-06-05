State commission holding Joliet hearing on Nicor rate hike

The Illinois Commerce Commission will hold a public hearing Monday in Joliet on a proposed rate hike for Nicor Gas that has been characterized as the biggest ever in Illinois.

Nicor is seeking a $308.6 million rate increase.

The ICC will hear testimony on the proposed rate increase from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Indoor Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St.

State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, issued a news release urging people to speak at the hearing.

“Public input is crucial in holding utilities accountable,” Ventura said in the release. “If you’re concerned about how this could affect your monthly bills, now is the time to speak up.”

State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, urges people to attend an Illinois Commerce Commission hearing in Joliet on Monday on the proposed Nicor Gas rate increase. (Photo provided by office of State Senator Rachel Ventura)

The proposed rate hike would be the largest for a gas utility in Illinois history, according to the Citizens Utility Board, a consumer advocacy group.

It is estimated to cost the average Chicago-area customer about $7.50 a month for gas delivery charges, increasing the total monthly bill by about 9%.

The ICC is expected to make a decision on the rate increase in November.

Nicor will make a presentation on its proposal at the Joliet hearing, according to the release from Ventura.

“Residents will then have the opportunity to offer verbal and written comments,” the release said. “ICC staff will also be on hand to answer questions from the public. Although ICC commissioners will not attend the hearing, they will review all public input and evidence before making a final decision.”

Residents may also submit comments online through the ICC website or call the ICC Consumer Services Division at 1-800-524-0795 during regular business hours, according to the release.