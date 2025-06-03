Joliet man charged after firing gun into ground

A Joliet man has been charged with recklessly firing a gun into the ground on May 31 and putting two people in danger.

On Monday, Jonathan Mendez-Sanchez, 41, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

A criminal complaint alleged Mendez-Sanchez recklessly fired a gun into the ground and endangered the safety of two people on May 31.

Will County Judge Derek Ewanic denied a request from prosecutors to keep Mendez-Sanchez detained in jail under the SAFE-T Act.

Mendez-Sanchez was released from jail at 5:35 p.m. on Monday.

He is due back in court on July 16.