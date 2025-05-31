Bolingbrook boys track sees two athletes finish first at 3A state prelims: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

Boys track and field
3A State Meet Preliminaries: In the 800 meters, Lockport’s Nolan Lamoureux second with a time of 1:54.94, just 0.02 seconds out of first to advance to the finals. Joliet Central’s Nathaniel Gabriel finished fourth to advance as well.
In the 400 meters, Bruce Duncan III of Bolingbrook finished first with a time of 47.87 while LWW’s Austin Roswell was third at 48.06 with both advancing to the finals on Saturday.
The 4 x 800 relay of Lincoln-Way Central finished second with a time of 7:46.89. Plainfield North (eighth) and Bolingbrook (ninth) also advanced.
Plainfield East’s Joe Owusu took eighth place in the 100 meters to advance to Saturday’s finals while Bemdam Vlasak of Lincoln-Way West finished in eighth place in the 110 hurdles to make it to Saturday.
Plainfield East finished in fourth place to make it to the finals 4 x 100 relay finals, while the Bengals also advanced to the finals with a sixth place showing in the 4 x 200 relay.
Lockport finished first at 3:18.37 while Bolingbrook advanced by finishing in ninth in the 4 X 400 relay.
Quinn Davis of Plainfield North was 12th in the 1,600 while his teammate Thomas Czerwinski was 13th, with Davis claiming the final qualification spot in the process.
Romeoville’s Marc Thomas finished in fifth place while his teammate Francisco Figueroa was 11th as both advanced in the discus.
Daniel Jaquez of Lemont and Lincoln-Way East’s Nathan Botanga both met the qualifying standard in the high jump and will compete in Saturday’s finals.
Ryan Stiglic of Lincoln-Way West, Jacob Soderstron of Lockport and Minooka teammates Cooper Bowman and Jaxson Waddell all met the qualifying standard, respectively so the Herald-News area will have four representatives on Saturday.
Jordan Lampkins of Bolingbrook had the best leap of anyone at 7.05 meters as he aims for gold on Saturday in the long jump.
Results from Class 2A Prelims: Luke Leverett of Providence Catholic advanced to the finals by finishing in sixth place in the 200-meter preliminaries.
Coal City’s Julian Micetich will compete on Saturday in the 110 meter hurdles after finishing fifth.
Softball
Yorkville 1, Plainfield East 0: The fifth seeded Bengals’ season came to an end against fourth seeded Yorkville in the Class 4A Yorkville Regional finals.
Lockport 2, Shepard 0: The third seeded Porters won the Class 4A Shepard Regional title over sixth seeded Shepard with Kelcie McGraw striking out 13 batters with one hit allowed.
Minooka 3, East Moline United 0: The top seeded Indians knocked off fifth seeded East Moline United to win the Class 4A East Moline United Regional championship. Jaelle Hamilton smacked a three-run homer to give Minooka all the runs they needed.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Andrew 0: The fourth seeded Warriors defeated fifth seeded Andrew to win the Class 4A Andrew Regional title.
Lincoln-Way East 9, Plainfield South 5: The second seeded Griffins downed the seventh seeded Cougars to win the Class 4A Joliet West Regional. Maddie Henry hit two homers for the Griffins while Ava Forsberg hit one for Plainfield South.
Lincoln-Way Central 10, Homewood-Flossmoor 0 (5 inn.): The top seeded Knights knocked off the eighth seeded Vikings to win the Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Regional. Lisabella Dimitrijevic gave up just two hits with 14 Ks and was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a home run.
Lemont 21, T.F. North 0 (4 inn.): Top seeded Lemont won the Class 3A Regional with a win over fourth seeded T.F. North. Ava Zdenovec hit two homers while Claire Podrebarac and Sydney Kibbon each had one.
Girls soccer
Providence 3, St. Laurence 1: The top seeded Celtics scored all three goals in the second half to beat second seeded St. Laurence and win the Class 2A Kankakee Sectional.
O’Fallon 3, Minooka 0: The top seeded Indians lost to another top seed in O’Fallon at the Class 3A O’Fallon Sectional championship.
Boys tennis
Sean Svoboda falls in consolation round at Class 1A state meet: Svoboda battled Daniel Nathan of Richwoods in the fourth round consolation bracket, but was defeated 6-1, 6-1 in Palatine.
Girls lacrosse
Lockport 14, O’Fallon 7: The top seeded Porters knocked off third seeded O’Fallon to win the Washington Sectional championship. They’ll host Hinsdale Central on Tuesday in the super sectional at 5 p.m.