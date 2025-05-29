Joliet area pools offer relief from upcoming heat wave

Check out these public pools and splash pads to cool off and enjoy the season.

Bolingbrook Park District’s Pelican Harbor outdoor pool facilities are open for the season. The park’s splash pad and zero-depth pool open at 8 a.m. daily, and its water slides, deep well pool and lazy river open at noon. The park closes at 7 p.m. weekdays and at 5:30 p.m. weekends.

Admission to only the splash pad and zero-depth pool is $7 for Bolingbrook Park District residents and $8 for nonresidents. Admission for all attractions is $12 for residents and $18 for nonresidents.

For information about group outings, pavilion rentals and special events, visit bolingbrookparks.org/facilities/pelican-harbor.

Bolingbrook Park District’s Pelican Harbor will open for the season Saturday, May 24. (Eric Ginnard)

The Lockport Township Park District has two outdoor pools.

Chaney Pool is located at 410 Rose St. in Crest Hill, and Heritage Falls Water Park is located at 101 Troxel Ave. in Romeoville.

Both are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Summer Pool Pass holders and from 1 to 6 p.m. to the public. Weekend hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for passholders and from noon to 5 p.m. for everyone else.

Admission is $9 for Lockport Township Park District residents and $14 for nonresidents. Summer Pool Passes are available for $45 for residents and $55 for nonresidents.

Visit lockportpark.org/chaney-pool or lockportpark.org/heritage-falls-water-park for options on pool party rentals and information on special seasonal events.

New Lenox Park District’s Walker Country Estates Park, 299 Lenox St., features a splash pad open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sunday, Aug. 17. Afterward, the splash pad only will be open the following weekend.

Admission rates are $3 for New Lenox Park District residents ages 21 and younger; parents and guardians 21 and older get in for free. Admission for nonresidents ages 21 and younger cost $5 a person. Family passes are $75 and expire Aug. 25.

For information, visit newlenoxparks.org/walker-park.

As temperatures reach triple digits, residents of Plainfield find relief at the Ottawa Street Pool on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Plainfield Park District’s Ottawa Street Pool is open for the season.

Hours are from noon to 4:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; from 1 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday; and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The pool closes for the season Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Residents of the Plainfield Park District can visit the pool for $6 a person, and nonresidents can visit for $10 a person. Season passes also can be bought at $60 for residents, $65 for nonresidents, $45 for resident senior citizens and $55 for nonresident senior citizens.

For information and a schedule of summer events, visit plfdparks.org/event/ottawa-street-pool-village-green-splash-pad-open.