Family-owned pizzeria closing Shorewood location

A family-owned pizzeria that was established in 1955 is closing its Shorewood location after 13 years.

Savarino’s Pizza, located at 1134 W Jefferson St. in Shorewood, will close June 1, according to the Savarino Pizza Facebook page.

Savarino’s Pizza has its foundation in Bill Savarino, who came to the U.S. from a small town in Sicily with his family at a young age, according to the Savarino’s Pizza website.

Savarino was just 23 when he opened his first pizzeria on the southeast side of Chicago. He partnered with his Uncle Tony in 1973 to build up Capri’s Pizza and taught his children the family business.

The Savarino Pizza Facebook page said the closing comes with a “mix of gratitude and bittersweet emotions.”

This difficult decision comes as two of our beloved family members step into well-earned retirements, and we shift our focus to continuing the tradition at Capri Pizza in Whiting, Indiana," according to the Savarino Pizza Facebook page

“From the bottom of our hearts, we want to sincerely thank every single customer, neighbor, and friend who supported us over the years. Whether you stopped in once or were here every week, your loyalty meant the world to us. You helped turn a dream into a neighborhood staple, and we’re forever grateful for your love, laughs, and late-night pizza runs.”