Plainfield Foundation for Excellence presents awards to 22 teachers

The Plainfield Foundation for Excellence has awarded 22 Plainfield School District 202 teachers with Professional Development Awards.
These grants will allow them to take part in special professional growth programs this summer.
The grants are for up to $500 each. They can be used to pay for registration fees, tuition, conference/class-related materials, travel, lodging, meals or other expenses for classes or programs taken this summer.
The 2025 Professional Development Award winners and their planned programs are:
- Sevgi Acik, Plainfield South High School – 2025 annual American Association of Teachers of French Convention in Chicago
- Julie Belka, Bonnie McBeth Learning Center – “When Models Aren’t Sticking: A One-Day Intensive for Supporting Minimally Speaking Gestalt Language Processors”
- Janelle Gray, Grand Prairie Elementary School - “Strengthening Family Student Relationships to Change the School Experience” at Dominican University
- Lindsey Harl, BMLC – Ultimate play-based speech therapy course, virtual
- Judy Meier, Wallin Oaks Elementary School – 2025 International Society for Technology in Education ASCD Conference in San Antonio
- Christie Milen, Lincoln Elementary School – Texas Computer Education Association Librarian Conference
- Elizabeth Pankau, Plainfield East High School – Savannah College of Art and Design Educator Forum in Georgia
- Lee Parrott, Wallin Oaks Elementary School – plans to attend the “Science of Reading-Mini Con” in Racine, Wisconsin
- Erin Sorenson-Smith, Plainfield North High School – GenCyber 2025 Teacher Camp at University of Alabama-Huntsville
- Kimmi Sorg, Ridge Elementary School and 10 others – Reading Recovery and Early Literacy Center of Clemson University Virtual Summer Institute
- Becky Young, Aux Sable Middle School – Google for Education Champions Symposium in Chicago
- Amber Yurgil, Central Elementary School – “Play Their Way: Fostering Engagement, Attention and Emotional Development Through Play”