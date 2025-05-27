Plainfield Foundation for Excellence presents awards to 22 teachers

Plainfield Academy teacher Megan Kobliska (right) attended the 2024 Project SEARCH National Convention in Albuquerque, New Mexico, thanks to a Professional Development Grant from the Plainfield School District Foundation for Excellence. (Photo provided by Plainfield School District 202)

The Plainfield Foundation for Excellence has awarded 22 Plainfield School District 202 teachers with Professional Development Awards.

These grants will allow them to take part in special professional growth programs this summer.

The grants are for up to $500 each. They can be used to pay for registration fees, tuition, conference/class-related materials, travel, lodging, meals or other expenses for classes or programs taken this summer.

The 2025 Professional Development Award winners and their planned programs are: