Lockport’s Legacy Ranch is the latest recipient of support from 100+ Women Who Care Will County

Members of 100+ Women Who Care Will County meet with Executive Director of Legacy Ranch Kate Rasmussen and other ranch staff members to present their "big check" donation. Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Photo Provided by 100)

Lockport — The Will County chapter of 100+ Women Who Care presented a donation of $9,750 to Legacy Ranch in Lockport on May 22.

Members of the fundraising group met with Kate Rasmussen, executive director of Legacy Ranch, to present the “big check” after the organization was selected by 100+ Women Who Care at its most recent meeting.

Legacy Ranch is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing equine-assisted therapy services to people with physical, developmental and emotional challenges.

According to 100+ Women Who Care, the ranch provides “a wide array of therapeutic services” and “is committed to providing a supportive and inclusive environment where individuals can overcome challenges, build confidence and improve their overall well-being through the healing power of horses.”

“We are incredibly grateful to 100+ Women Who Care of Will County for their support,” Rasmussen said in a statement. “This donation will allow us to further our mission of supporting anyone who reaches out to us, and to expand our programs to serve even more individuals in our community.”

100+ Women Who Care member Patty Colella nominated Legacy Ranch to be a recipient of funding from the organization.

“Since joining the 100 Women Club of Will County, I have learned about so many nonprofit organizations,” Colella said. “It has increased my awareness for local charities, which is what led me to research and nominate Legacy Ranch. They have a unique and much-needed way of powering up any type of therapy.”

100+ Women Who Care is a local group that meets quarterly to financially support local charities.

At each meeting, members nominate charities to receive donations, and three are randomly chosen as finalists. The nominating members give a short presentation about the organizations, and the attending members vote on which one to support. Each member then writes a check of at least $100 to the organization.

The organization takes the summer off and will next meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at Coom’s Corner in Lockport. More information can be found on the group’s website or Facebook page.