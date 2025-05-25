Lincoln-Way East wins 17th sectional tennis title in 19 years: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

BOYS TENNIS
Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectional: Lincoln-Way East ran away with its 17th sectional title in the last 19 years, scoring a perfect 36 points. The Griffins’ Thomas Stober and Henry Phillips finished 1-2 in singles, while East’s doubles teams of Sam Cooley and Quinn Paris and Nate Pangallo and Logan Neboska finished first and second, respectively. Minooka‘s team of Eli Chavez and Evan Lundeen took third to advance to the state tournament as well.
Class 1A Joliet Catholic Academy Sectional: Lemont won the team title with 24 points, followed by Coal City (11) and JCA (nine). Lemont’s Sean Svoboda (first), Providence Catholic’s Jesse Tyler (second) and Coal City’s Martin Ramirez (third) advanced to the state tournament, as did the doubles teams of Aditya Oberai and Vikram Oberai (first) and Marco Pavlica and Mitch Sowa (second) of Lemont and the JCA teams of Ryan Streitz and Matt Perez (third) and Declan Wagner and Frank Schuler (fourth).
Class 2A Sandburg Sectional: Lockport’s doubles team of Ryan Moran and Tyler Massey took first place to advance to the state championships.
Class 1A LaSalle-Peru Sectional: Morris’ Connor Barth took first in singles to advance to the state tournament.
BASEBALL
Joliet Catholic Academy 13, Lincoln-Way East 7: Lucas Grant threw four scoreless innings with five strikeouts to earn the win for the Hilltoppers (21-14). Ryan Yurisich had three hits and four RBIs, while Lucas Simulick doubled twice and Steve Martin had three hits, including a double. AJ Perez added two hits.
Lincoln-Way West 12, Oswego East 6: The Warriors fell behind 5-0 early, but rallied for the nonconference win. Connor Essenburg homered and had three RBIs, while Ian Hazelip had three hits.
Chicago Christian 10, Peotone 0: The Blue Devils’ season came to an end in the Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional championship. Everett Carder had the lone hit for Peotone.
Lexington 5, Dwight 0: Drew Anderson, Joey Starks and Tracer Brown each had a hit for the Trojans in the title game of the Class 1A Dwight Regional.
SOFTBALL
Lockport 3, Barrington 2: The Porters trailed 2-0, but got an RBI single by Addison Way and a two-run single by winning pitcher Kelcie McGraw in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good. McGraw allowed five hits and struck out seven and went 3 for 3 at the plate.
Lincoln-Way Central 8, Mundelein 5: Kayla Doerre had a home run among two hits to lead the Knights, while Jaimee Bolduc, Teagan Berkshire and Katie King doubles to support pitchers Brooke Seppi and Jalese Hays.
Lincoln-Way Central 1, Fremd 0: Lisabella Dimitrijevic threw a perfect game with 17 strikeouts for the Knights (31-1). Sadie Scofield homered to provide the game’s only run.
Providence Catholic 10, Nazareth Academy 0 (5 inn.): Macie Robbins threw a perfect game with 10 strikeouts for the Celtics. Angelina Cole had a triple and three RBIs to lead the offense, while Bella Olszta doubled.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Joliet Catholic Academy 25-25, Lockport 23-21: At the Bolingbrook Regional, the Porters (15-20) were led by Adam Gieser (eight kills, six digs), Hunter Fash (eight kills), Ryan Dziadkowiec (26 assists) and Austin Williams (four kills, two blocks). JCA will play in Tuesday’s semifinal.
Bolingbrook 25-25, Romeoville 7-17: At the Bolingbrook Regional, the Raiders advanced to Tuesday’s semifinal.
Plainfield East 26-25-25, Waubonsie Valley 28-21-12: At the Bolingbrook Regional, the Bengals advanced to Tuesday’s semifinal.
Oswego 25-25, Lemont 21-17: At the Oswego Sectional, Lemont’s season came to an end with the loss.
Providence Catholic 25-23-25, Glenbard East 23-25-22: At the Oswego Sectional, the Celtics advanced to Tuesday’s semifinal.
Lincoln-Way Central 25-25, Bloom Township 9-10: At the Rich Township Sectional, the Knights advanced to Tuesday’s semifinal.