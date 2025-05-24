Vintage tractor drive raises funds for Will County ag history preservation

The Will County Thresherman’s Association has announced its annual Vintage Tractor Drive Fundraiser will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 7, 2025 (Photo provided by Will County Threshermen's Association)

The Will County Thresherman’s Association has announced its annual Vintage Tractor Drive Fundraiser will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 7.

The scenic, 40-mile drive through Will County brings together vintage tractor enthusiasts as they drive from WCTA Showgrounds at Speiss Farm in Manhattan to Steve Issert Farm in Wilmington.

On-site registration for the drive begins at 6:30 a.m., and departure will be about 8 a.m. Registration is $55 per tractor, and it includes snacks, lunch, a commemorative hat and a 2025 magnet.

Registration is recommended at willcountythresh.org to ensure smooth coordination. All participants must bring their own tractor. Tractors will not be provided.

All benefits from the event will support WCTA in its ongoing work to preserve and promote agricultural history and traditions for future generations.