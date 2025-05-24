Plainfield North relays dominate at IHSA State girls track and field prelims: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

Girls track and field
IHSA State prelims: Multiple area runners competed and qualified for finals in Class 2A and Class 3A in Charleston.
In Class 3A for Plainfield North, the 4x200 took first (1:37.79), the 4x400 took second (3:50.46), the 4x100 took third (46.66), the 4x800 took third (9:14.95), Marlie Czarniewski took 11th in the 1,600 (5:01.62) and Taylor McClain took ninth in the 100 (11.85) and ninth in the 200 (24.56).
For Bolingbrook, the 4x100 took ninth (47.86).
For Joliet West, Ava Offerman took 16th in the pole vault and qualified for finals by mark (3.45m).
For Lemont, Ashley Wrublik took seventh in shot put (11.61m).
For Lincoln-Way Central, the 4x800 set a new Illinois record and took fourth (9:15.25) and Kylie Koehler took ninth in pole vault (3.45m).
For Lincoln-Way East, Kyra Hayden took fifth in the 100 hurdles (14.63) and ninth in the 300 hurdles (44.89), Alaina Steele took second in the 400 (55.56) and the 4x400 finished fourth (3:52.97).
For Lockport, Mckena Miglorini took fourth in pole vault (3.45m) and the 4x800 finished ninth (9:27.56).
For Minooka, Maya Ledezma took fifth in the 1,600 (4:55.68) and Natalie Nahs took second in the 800 (2:13.85).
For Plainfield Central, Aaliyah Rodriguez took 12th in the long jump (5.39m).
For Plainfield East, Briyah Beatty took seventh in the 400 (57.23).
In Class 2A for Joliet Catholic, Symone Holman took fifth in the 200 (24.91), sixth in the 100 (12.05) and seventh in the long jump (5.23m).
For Peotone, Terrynn Clot took seventh in discus with a new personal record (37m) and finished eighth in shot put and threw a new personal record (10.96m).
For Reed-Custer, Sophia Burciaga took second in pole vault (3.20m) and Alyssa Wollenzien took fifth in the 300 hurdles (46.82).
Baseball
Lockport 9, Romeoville 2: Jack Schiek allowed two hits, no runs and struck out eight in five innings to help the Porters to a nonconference victory.
Logan Nagle drove in two runs and Bryce Flood scored twice.
For the Spartans, Nolan Holgado collected three hits.
Joliet Catholic 4, Geneseo 1: Ryan Yurisich went 2 for 4 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Hilltoppers to a nonconference win.
Ian Campbell got the win on the mound, striking out six through three innings pitched.
Lincoln-Way West 15, Willowbrook 0: The Warriors put up 10 runs in the fourth inning to pull ahead and earn the nonconference victory.
Conor Essenburg went 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. Quinten Lange drove in four runs and Peyton Globke had two RBIs. Anthony Vita struck out two through four innings pitched.
Providence Catholic 11, Hinsdale Central 5: Nate O’Donnell went 2 for 3 at the plate with a homer, a triple and four RBIs and the Celtics picked up a Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament win.
Cooper Eggert doubled and scored a run. Kasten Goebbert got the win on the mound, striking out three in one inning.
Softball
Seneca 9, Lexington 0: Hayden Pfeifer and Tessa Krull both homered and the Irish earned a Class 2A Bismarck-Henning Regional victory.
Both batters drove in three runs. Graysen Provance tripled. Krull struck out 11 and allowed just two hits through seven innings pitched.
Lincoln-Way West 7, Sandburg 0: Reese Cusack went 3 for 4 at the plate with a homer and two RBIs to lead the Warriors to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Kaylea Armstrong, Abby Brueggmann and Paige Seivert each drove in a run. Brueggmann struck out six through six innings on the mound.
Coal City 7, Bishop McNamara 5: Madalyn Petersen went 2 for 4 at the plate with a homer, two runs scored and four RBIs and the Coalers picked up a Class 2A Coal City Regional victory.
Kaycee Graf went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Juliana Covington tripled and drove in two runs. Masyn Kuder struck out six through seven innings of work on the mound.
Beecher 3, Wilmington 1: The Wildcats battled but came up short in Class 2A Beecher Regional action.
Nina Egizio drove in a run and Sami Liaromatis doubled.
Normal Community 2, Plainfield North 0: Gavin Persson had a double but the Tigers couldn’t get on the board in nonconference play.
Girls soccer
Providence 8, Marian Catholic 1: The Celtics dominated and picked up a Class 2A Marian Catholic Regional victory.
Maggie Wolniakowski had three goals and Alyssa Thulin, Lydia Arrigoni, Gabby Tylka, Gabriella Savarinio, Giuliana Savarino and Leah Reyes each added a goal.
Giuliana Savarino and Tylka had two assists each and Arrigoni and Wolniakowski each had an assist.
Lemont 1, Wheaton Academy 0: The hosts got the win and the shutout in a Class 2A Lemont Regional championship matchup.
Lincoln-Way Central 4, Mother McAuley 0: The Knights battled and earned the Class 3A Mother McAuley Regional victory.
Lincoln-Way West 1, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: The Warriors picked up a Class 3A Lincoln-Way West Regional win at home.
Kiersten White scored the lone goal off an assist from Quinn Beebe.
Minooka 4, East Moline United 0: Minooka fought for a Class 3A Pekin Regional victory.
Lincoln-Way East 6, Sandburg 1: The Griffins won in Class 3A Joliet Central Regional action.
Naperville Central 3, Lockport 1: The Porters came up short in Class 3A Naperville Central Regional play.
Chicago University 6, Coal City 0: The Coalers couldn’t get on the board in Class 1A Coal City Sectional action.
Boys water polo
New Trier 14, Lincoln-Way East 7: At Stevenson, the Griffins put up a tough battle but came up short in in IHSA State Tournament action.