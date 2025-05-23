Wilmington’s McKenna Van Tilburg advances in IHSA state track: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Girls track and field
IHSA State Meet: Multiple area runners took part in the state meet preliminaries Thursday and qualified for finals in Class 1A in Charleston.
For Wilmington, McKenna Van Tilburg qualified for finals in three of the four events she participated in. She took fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (46.28), sixth in the 100 (12.34) and seventh in the 100 hurdles (15.60). She finished 12th in the 200 (26.25).
For Dwight, Mikayla Chambers qualified for finals in both events she participated in. She took eighth in the 800 (2:20.84) and ninth in the 300 hurdles (47.43). Isabella Bunting took 20th in shot put (10.54m) and 26th in discus (32.88m). The 4x100 relay finished in 26th place (52.28).
For Seneca, Lila Coleman ran a new personal record, took third place in the 400 and qualified for finals (58.83). Coleman also took 11th and qualified for finals in long jump (5.10m). The 4x400 relay took seventh and qualified for finals (4:11.72), and the 4x800 relay took 12th and qualified for finals (10:23.92). Evelyn O’Connor took 13th in the 1,600 (5:19.00). Avery Aldridge was in a three-way tie for 17th place in pole vault (2.45m).
Baseball
Coal City 2, Reed-Custer 1: Dylan Young’s walk-off single scored Gavin Berger for the Class 2A Coal City Regional win.
Berger and Forsythe each doubled. Lance Cuddy and Young each had RBIs, and A.J. Wills struck out five in seven innings.
For the Comets, Alejandro Fierro drove in a run.
Peotone 3, Leo 2: Ruben Velasco went 2 for 2 with a homer and two RBIs, and the Blue Devils earned a Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional victory.
Joe Hasse went 1 for 3 and drove in a run. Tyler Leitelt got the win, allowing three hits and one run and striking out seven in five innings pitched.
Plainfield Central 4, Joliet West 3: Cole Sisti had a double and an RBI to help the Wildcats to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Jeff Maliska drove in a run, and Michael Arroyo collected two hits. Alex Syska struck out six in seven innings.
For the Tigers, Joseph Durak went 1 for 2 with a double and two runs scored, and Daniel Lukancic and Nate Consalvo each drove in a run.
Andrew 11, Lockport 5: Austin Cusack went 2 for 4 with three RBIs to help the T-Bolts to a SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
Robby Pursel drove in two runs, and Drew Alexander collected three hits.
For the Porters, Drew Satunas homered.
Minooka 6, Bolingbrook 0: Brayden Zilis doubled and scored two runs to help Minooka to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
CJ Deckinga drove in two runs, and Rhett Harris had an RBI.
For the Raiders, Thomas McDermott had a hit.
Romeoville 6, Plainfield East 5: Adam Skibinski went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to help the Spartans to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Justin Perez and Jonny Lee each drove in a run.
For the Bengals, Jeremiah Schmidt had three RBIs and Carlos David drove in two runs.
Plainfield South 11, Joliet Central 3: Cody Hogan drove in four runs, and the Cougars won in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Alexander Perez and Caden Pierceall each drove in two runs.
Yorkville 13, Plainfield North 3 (5 inn.): The Tigers lost in Southwest Prairie Conference play. Luca Agne drove in two runs, and Ron Palermo had an RBI.
Argo 3, Lemont 1: Matt Devoy and Brett Tucker each had a hit, but Lemont fell in South Suburban Conference action.
Softball
Lockport 7, Andrew 5: Mikayla Cvitanovich went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, and the Porters picked up a SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
Kelcie McGraw and Taylor Lane each collected two hits. McGraw struck out nine in seven innings.
For the T-Bolts, MaTaia Lawson homered three times and drove in four runs.
Morris 5, Plainfield South 4: Cam Pfeifer went 2 for 4 with three RBIs to help Morris to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Halie Olson went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored. Mylie Hughes drove in a run.
For the Cougars, Regina Glover went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Lincoln-Way West 6, Lemont 0: Reese Forsythe went 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored, and the Warriors got the win in a nonconference matchup.
Molly Finn drove in two runs. Abby Brueggman got the win, striking out seven in seven innings pitched.
Gardner-South Wilmington 5, Illinois Lutheran 0: Maddie Simms allowed just one hit and struck out 17 batters to help the Panthers to a Class 1A Serena Regional victory.
Kayla Scheuber tripled and drove in three runs, and Simms went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Minooka 18, Plainfield Central 0 (5 inn.): The Wildcats dropped a Southwest Prairie Conference game.
Boys volleyball
Lockport 2, Andrew 1: Aiden Morgan had 10 kills and three blocks to lead the Porters to a 19-25, 25-20, 25-23 SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.
Hunter Fash had nine kills, and Ryan Dziadkowiec had 27 assists and six digs.
Boys lacrosse
Lemont 15, Providence 6: Lemont dominated and picked up an Andrew Sectional win.
Girls lacrosse
Belleville West 11, Providence 1: The Celtics lost in a Washington Sectional matchup.
Girls water polo
York 11, Lincoln-Way Central 4: The Knights came up short in a state quarterfinal game.