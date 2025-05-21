Homer Glen man charged with threatening Republican state lawmaker

A Homer Glen man was arrested and accused of threatening a Republican state lawmaker.

On Tuesday, Steven Brady, 40, was taken to the Will County jail on a charge of threatening state Rep. Nicole La Ha, R-Lemont, after an investigation by Illinois State Police.

The investigation began May 16, when state police agents were “notified of an alleged threat made to [La Ha],” Illinois State Police said.

A “thorough investigation” led to Brady’s arrest Monday.

State police did not release any other details about the case in a statement Wednesday.