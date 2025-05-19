Vendor employee accused of theft at Joliet’s Route 66 Raceway

Race fans pack the stands for NHRA’s Gerber Collinsion and Glass Route 66 Nationals at Route 66 Raceway on Sunday, May 19, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

A man from Texas was accused of using a skimming device at the Route 66 Raceway in Joliet to divert funds from legitimate vendor sales into his personal account, police said.

Officers responded at 12:34 p.m. Sunday at Route 66 Raceway, 3200 S. Chicago St., for a report of theft involving an employee of a private vendor at the track for an event.

The raceway hosted the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals this past weekend.

Reginald Hinton, 35, of Fort Worth, Texas, was identified as the employee who allegedly used a skimming device to divert funds from legitimate vendor sales into his personal account, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The estimated loss was almost $600, English said.

Hinton was “cooperative during the investigation” and he was taken into custody without incident, English said.

Hinton was arrested on probable cause of a theft. He was given a notice to appear in court.