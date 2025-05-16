Rabid bat found in Will County

A bat in Monee has tested positive for rabies, the Will County Health Department said on Friday, May 16, 2025 (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

The Will County Health Department is warning residents to be careful for potential exposure to rabies after a rabid bat was detected in Monee.

Bats are the most common source of potential rabies infection in Illinois, and exposures from bats tend to be more frequent during the summer months, according to the health department.

Rabies can also be found in other wild animals, including raccoons, skunks, foxes, and coyotes.

“Rabies is a preventable disease that can be fatal if not treated properly,” Alpesh Patel, chief epidemiologist for the Will County Health Department, stated in a release.

“Bats are often the most common carrier of rabies. We want our residents to be informed of the potential dangers of rabid animals and stay away from bats and any wild or unfamiliar animal,” he said.

Rabies is a deadly virus that affects the brain and nervous system. Rabies can spread to people and pets through the bites and scratches of an infected animal.

Rabies can also be contracted when saliva from a rabid animal comes into contact with a person’s eyes, nose, mouth, or an open wound.

“If someone wakes up to find a bat in the room, that is also considered an exposure even if they cannot identify a bite. A bat’s teeth are small, and a bite mark may not be visible,” the health department stated.

If someone discovers a bat in their home, they should not kill or release the bat, but immediately consult local animal control to determine next steps, according to the health department.

If someone does get bitten by a bat or any wild animal, they should seek immediate medical attention as animal bites may also become infected with bacteria, according to the health department.

Rabies preventive treatment, if needed, must begin within a few days of exposure, the health department said.

An animal does not have to be aggressive or exhibit other symptoms to have rabies.

“Changes in any animal’s normal behavior can be early signs of rabies. A bat that is active during the day, found on the ground, or is unable to fly is more likely than others to be rabid. Such bats are often easily approached but should never be handled,” the health department stated in the release.

The Illinois Department of Public Health offers these steps to take to capture the bat if animal control is not available:

When the bat lands, approach it slowly, while wearing thick gloves, and place a box or coffee can over it.

Slide a piece of cardboard under the container to trap the bat inside.

Tape the cardboard to the container securely, and punch small holes in the cardboard, allowing the bat to breathe and call animal control.

More information about rabies and how to prevent exposure can be found at the Illinois Department of Public Health website: Rabies (illinois.gov).