Will County firefighters honored for distinguished service

Firefighters from all over the state gathered at the 32nd Annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor Ceremony in Springfield on Tuesday, May 14, 2025. (Photo provided by Bolingbrook Fire Department)

Firefighters from Wilmington and Bolingbrook departments were among those honored for going “above and beyond their duties” at the 32nd Annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor Ceremony in Springfield.

State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera and members from the Illinois Fire Service gathered Tuesday to honor and remember a fallen Aurora firefighter and recognize other firefighters for their service during 2024.

The Illinois firefighter memorial sits on the grounds of the state capitol in Springfield. (Capitol Illinois News Photo by Jade Aubrey)

“Today, we gather to honor and remember our brothers and sisters who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and to celebrate the remarkable legacy they have left behind for others to follow,” Rivera said at the event.

“We also take this time to say thank you – thank you to those who serve our communities with courage, pride, and honor. We are safer because you are there for us on our worst days, ready to respond without hesitation,” he said.

Gov. JB Pritzker said at the event, “Today, we gather with gratitude in our hearts as we honor the brave firefighters of Illinois – those who are serving every day and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“To the families who have lost loved ones, your sacrifice is not forgotten. We hold their memories close and vow to carry their legacies forward with dignity and respect as we support, invest in, and stand beside the fire service,” Pritzker said.

Cristian Medrano of Aurora was honored for his sacrifice during the fallen firefighter memorial, according to a release from the fire marshal’s office.

Members of the Bolingbrook Fire Department received the Illinois Firefighter Excellence "Unit Citation" Award at the annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor Ceremony in Springfield on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Picture are from left Lt. Jasson Pech, firefighter/paramedic Tara Moser, and firefighter/paramedic Steven Whited. Also honored and not pictured is firefighter/paramedic Mark Lyman who as unable to attend. (Photo provided by Bolingbrook Fire Department)

Fourteen firefighters received the Firefighter Excellence Award for an act of service in the line of duty, “demonstrating excellence and professionalism in service,” according to the fire marshal’s office.

Among those honored with the award are four members of the Wilmington Fire Protection District: Deputy Chief Todd Friddle, Lt. Dan Rozak, Lt. Dalton Schulz and firefighter/paramedic Matthew Shroba Wilmington Fire Department

Bolingbrook firefighter/paramedic Mark Lyman was one of four Bolingbrook firefighters honored at the annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor Ceremony in Springfield on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Photo provided by Bolingbrook Fire Department)

In addition, five fire units received the Firefighter Excellence Unit Citation Awards for an act of service in the line of duty, “demonstrating excellence, teamwork, and professionalism in service to Illinois residents,” according to the fire marshal’s office.

The Bolingbrook Fire Department was a recipient of the Unit Citation Award with members Lt. Jasson Pech and firefighters/paramedics Mark Lyman, Tara Moser and Steve Whited being honored.

Twenty-Two emergency personnel were awarded the Certificate of Recognition which acknowledges those nominated for their dedication to the principles and traditions of the fire service, to the state and the community, with honor and integrity, according to the release.

Nominations for all awards were reviewed and winners selected by the Illinois Fire Fighting Medal of Honor Committee, according to the release.