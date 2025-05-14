Joliet West cruises to baseball win over Romeoville: The Herald-News Tuesday roundup

BASEBALL
Joliet West 11, Plainfield East 2: Quintin Guardia had three hits, two doubles and a triple, to lead the Tigers to the Southwest Prairie Conference win over the Bengals. Henry Young got the win, throwing five innings and allowing six hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out six. Losing pitcher Kyle Menelli had a two-run single for East.
Morris 10, Sycamore 0: Jack Wheeler threw a five-hit shutout with eight strikeouts. Griffin Zweeres led the offense for Morris by going 3 for 5, while Ximi Baftiri had two hits and Steven Wagner and Merek Klicker each had two RBIs.
Plainfield North 7, Bolingbrook 4: Matt McCormick went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs for the Tigers in the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Ryan O’Connor and Johnny Andretich each had two hits. Jackson Schlott got the win, allowing two hits and striking out four in four innings.
Plainfield Central 9, Plainfield South 4: Cole Sisti hit a three-run double in the first inning to boost the Wildcats to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Tyler Gadomski threw a complete game, allowing six hits and one earned run while striking out five. Michael Arroyo, Jeffrey Maliska, JT Augustyniak and Colin Coberley all had two hits. Caden Pierceall and Cody Hogan each had two hits for South.
Minooka 12, Oswego 2 (6 inn.): The Indians broke out the long ball in the Southwest Prairie Conference win, as Brady Kozlowski, CJ Deckinga and Brayden Zillis all homered among two hits. Deckinga got the win, striking out eight in five innings. Isaac Goddard and Rhett Harris added two hits each.
Providence Catholic 11, St. Ignatius 1: Enzo Infelise went 3 for 3 to lead the Celtics, while Nate O’Donnell was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. Eddie Olszta added two hits to back winning pitcher Cole Clower, who struck out six in 3⅔ innings.
Coal City 6, Manteno 3: Lance Cuddy struck out 14 in 6⅔ innings to lead the Coalers to the Illinois Central Eight win. Gavin Berger was 2 for 4 to lead the offense, while Ethan Olson had two RBIs.
Reed-Custer 7, Lisle 3 (8 inn.): Joe Bembenek was 3 for 5, including two doubles, to lead the Comets to the Illinois Central Eight win. Landen Robinson earned the the win, throwing five hitless relief innings, striking out four.
Wilmington 6, Streator 0: Kyle Farrell allowed two hits over six innings for the Wildcats, striking out seven. Cooper Holman, who got the save, was 3 for 3, while Farrell and Ryan Kettman each had two RBIs.
Dwight 8, Woodland 0: Ryan Bumpous had three hits, including a double and a home run, and four RBIs to lead the Trojans.
Gardner-South Wilmington 16, Illinois Lutheran 1: Cole Hampson, Logan Conger and Reed Millette all had two hits to lead the Panthers.
St. Bede 8, Seneca 2: Brant Roe and Joey Arnold each had three hits for the Irish in the loss.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln-Way Central 10, Beecher 0 (5 inn.): Lisabella Dimitrijevic threw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Knights in the nonconference win, and added a three-run double. Jaimee Bolduc went 2 for 3 as well.
Joliet West 4, Plainfield South 0: Hope Hughes was 3 for 4 with a home run and a triple to lead the Tigers to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Gabi Juarez allowed just one hit over five innings, striking out three, and got relief help from Madison Jadron. Ella Featherston added two hits for West. South got a hit each from Kendal Pasquale and Gracie Semega.
Seneca 5, St. Bede 2: The Irish remained unbeaten at 29-0 behind a 12-strikeout performance from pitcher Hayden Pfeifer. Lexie Buis homered among two hits, while teammate Alyssa Zellers also had two hits.
Manteno 11, Coal City 0: Coal City managed just four hits in the Illinois Central Eight loss. The Coalers got singles from Juliana Covington, Khloe Picard, Sierra Anderson and Masyn Kuder.
Wilmington 10, Streator 3: Taylor Stefancic was 3 for 3 to lead the Wildcats to the Illinois Central Eight win, while Keeley Walsh was 2 for 3. Taryn Gilbert got the win, allowing seven hits and striking out two.
Dwight 8, Woodland 5: Madi Ely was 3 for 4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs to lead the Trojans.
Gardner-South Wilmington 12, Illinois Lutheran 0: Maddie Simms had two home runs and four RBIs to power the Panthers, while Ella Mack was 4 for 4 with five RBIs.
Reed-Custer 6, Lisle 0: Adalyn Steichen threw six innings and allowed seven hits while striking out four for the Comets in the win. Caysie Esparza had three RBIs to pace the offense.
GIRLS SOCCER
Coal City 3, La Salle-Peru 0: Coal City (12-4-1) got goals from Maggie Sterba assisted by Claire Mohler, Kylee Kennell assisted by Hayden Francisco and Faith Horkavy. Keeper Chloe Pluger had four saves to earn her fifth shutout.
Lincoln-Way Central 5, Lincoln-Way West 0: The Knights picked up the Southwest Suburban victory.
Plainfield North 4, Minooka 1: Ilyana Barriball had a hat trick for the Tigers, while Hailey Johnson had a goal and an assist.
Lockport 9, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: Ava Kozak had a hat trick to lead the Porters.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lockport 22-25-25, Bradley-Bourbonnais 25-13-12: The Porters were led by seniors Adam Gieser (9 kills), Ryan Dziadkowiec (18 assists), Noah Kevo (3 kills, 4 blocks) and Jose Arroyo (4 aces).
Lincoln-Way East 25-23-25, Homewood-Flossmoor 18-25-20: Matt Muehlnickel had 13 kills, four blocks and five digs for the Griffins, while Grant Urban had 12 kills and two blocks. Joey Abbeduto had eight kills and seven digs and Carter Geiger had eight kills.
Oswego 25-25, Bolingbrook 11-22: The Raiders got seven kills and three digs from Trevor Wardlow in their first Southwest Prairie Conference loss, while Daniel Kaduthodil had nine assists and six digs.