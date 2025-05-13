Nominations open for Joliet’s annual Neighborhood Hero awards program

Sign posted at the home of a Neighborhood Hero award winner in Joliet. May 7, 2025 (City of Joliet)

The city of Joliet is seeking nominations for its annual Neighborhood Hero Award Program.

The award “honors residents who demonstrate exceptional pride in maintaining their properties, enhancing the beauty of their neighborhoods, and fostering civic pride across our community,“ the city said in a news release.

The nomination deadline is May 30.

A city news release on the nomination deadline outlined criteria for the award:

• Lawns must be neatly maintained with thoughtful use of flowers, shrubs, trees, planting beds, hardscaping, and other decorative features

• Home exteriors must be well maintained and in good condition

• Landscaping work must be done by the resident

• No visible garbage cans

• No artificial flowers

• No current city code violations or unpaid fines

A Neighborhood Hero sign posted outside a business that won the award several years ago. (Eric Ginnard)

Nominations can be submitted with the address of the nominated property “along with a brief description explaining why the nominee deserves recognition, particularly highlighting any noticeable improvements made to their property,” according to the city release.

Contact information including the phone number or email of the nominee must be provided.

Nominations can be submitted by email or mail to Jacqueline Lozada. Submissions by email are at jlozada@joliet.gov and submissions by mail go to: Jacqueline Lozada; City of Joliet, Neighborhood Services; 150 W. Jefferson St.; Joliet, IL 60432.

Those with questions can call Lozada at 815-724-4096.