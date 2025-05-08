Deep Plainfield North wins Southwest Prairie Conference Meet

Plainfield North's Lauren Dellangelo (L) and Aniya Poindexter finish first and second in the 100-meter dash during Southwest Prairie Conference Girls Track and Field Meet on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 in Minooka. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

MINOOKA – Depth is a luxury every coach desires, and Plainfield North girls track coach Andy Derks is blessed with it this year.

The Tigers are so deep in sprints, for instance, that Lauren Dellangelo and Aniya Poindexter ran the 100 in Wednesday’s Southwest Prairie Conference Championship, rather than state-ranked Taylor McClain.

Dellangelo and Pointexter, usually relay specialists, finished 1-2, with Dellangelo hitting the line in a meet record-tying 12.05 seconds to Poindexter’s 12.12.

“It’s good not to run the same thing all the time,” said Dellangelo, who also won the 400 in 56.10.

“Mix it up,” Poindexter agreed.

And McClain? She romped in the 200 on a day the Tigers outdistanced Oswego East for the conference title, running the curve in 24.6 seconds, the sixth-best time in Illinois this season. She beat Minooka’s Elizabeth Egwunwoke by .46 seconds. Egwunwoke’s 25.06 is the state’s 22nd-best time.

McClain also anchored the Tigers’ 4x200 relay team to a conference record 1:40.82.

“I had the wind to my back,” McClain said of the 200, held after the cold front rolled in from the northeast. “I was able to relax. I’m so blessed. I was a little tired after the 4x200 (about 80 minutes earlier).

“And a (season) PR,” she added. “I wasn’t feeling good earlier today, but here I am.”

At next week’s 3A sectional, McClain will be in the blocks for the 100 and 200, and running in the associated relays, and could well qualify for the state meet in the maximum four events.

The Tigers are equally adept in distances, exemplified by sophomore Marlie Czarniewski’s conference record-smashing 10:33.71 in the 3,200. She and Minooka senior Maya Ledsema (10:37.59) wiped out the old mark of 10:44.66, set by Minooka’s Emily Shelton in 2017.

Southwest Prairie Conference Girls Track and Field Meet. Plainfield North's Marlie Czarniewski (2) and Minooka's Maya Ledesma (1) finished first and second in the 3200m during Southwest Prairie Conference Girls Track and Field Meet Wednesday, May 7, 2025 in Minooka. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

“I could feel her on my shoulder,” Czarniewski said of Ledsema. “You’ve just got to keep pushing. My thought was, ‘I’m four laps in and I want to win. I’m not going to be racing these laps for nothing.’”

Ledsema felt the same way, and proved it by winning the 1,600 by nearly six seconds and pulling away from senior Elsie Czarniewski, of Plainfield North, in the final lap. Ledsema trailed in each of the first three laps, but put on a push in the last 300 meters to win going away.

Plainfield North, polishing off its victory with a conference record of 3:54.93 in the 4x400 relay, finished with 147 points to Oswego East’s 119.5, with host Minooka third at 116. Yorkville (72 points) was fourth.

Layla Brisbon, of Oswego East, breezed in the 100-meter hurdles, winning in a personal-best 15 seconds flat for a .54-second victory over Shyi Harris of Plainfield North. Brisbon went on to finish fifth in the 300 hurdles, captured by Gianna Caldwell of Minooka.

Southwest Prairie Conference Girls Track and Field Meet. Oswego East's Layla Brisbon wins the 100m hurdles during Southwest Prairie Conference Girls Track and Field Meet Wednesday, May 7, 2025 in Minooka. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

“I had to get myself in the right mindspace,” Brisbon said after winning the 100. “And I was warmed up.”

Joliet Central’s Madison King upset top-seeded Natalia Nahs, of Minooka, to win the 800 in 2:18.37, beating Nahs by 1.21 seconds.

Oswego East also took the pole vault (Ava Karg, 3.43 meters) and discus (Lia Paribello, 39.3m) in the field events. Paribello also took 10th in the shot put, won by Courtney Clabough, of Yorkville (12.35m). Yorkville’s Hailey Kovaka won the high jump at 1.59 meters.

Aaliyah Rodriguez, of Plainfield Central, set personal bests in winning both the triple jump (11.14m) and long jump (5.5m), thus accounting for 20 of Plainfield Central’s 29 points.