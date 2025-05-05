Trinity Services’ Bonnie Hassan named to Illinois council for children’s mental health

Bonnie Hassan, director of Trinity Outpatient Services, will serve as a member of the Illinois Children’s Mental Health Partnership Youth Council for fiscal year 2025. (Photo provided by Trinity Services)

A staff member at Trinity Services in New Lenox will serve on the Illinois Children’s Mental Health Partnership Youth Council.

The Illinois Department of Public Health recently appointed Bonnie Hassan, director of Trinity outpatient services, to the council, according to a news release from Trinity Services.

The state of Illinois and IDPH created the Illinois Children’s Mental Health Partnership as part of the Children’s Mental Health Act in 2003, according to the release.

IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, who also serves as co-chair for the Illinois Children’s Mental Health Partnership, said in the release that the partnership develops and monitors the implementation of the Illinois Children’s Mental Health Plan.

“It also advises state agencies and the Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative on designing and implementing short-term and long-term strategies to provide comprehensive and coordinated services for children from birth to age 25 and their families to address children’s mental health needs across a full continuum of care, including social determinants of health, prevention, early identification and treatment,” Vohra said in the release.

For more information, visit trinityservices.org and dph.illinois.gov.