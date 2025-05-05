Joliet District 86 honored for excellence in financial reporting for 40th year in row

Members of the Joliet Public Schools District 86 Business Office staff were awarded with the Association of School Business Officials International Certificate of Excellence on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (Photo Provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet — Joliet Public Schools District 86 once again has had its finance office recognized by the Association of School Business Officials International for the 40th consecutive year.

The district received the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting in April.

According to the announcement, the honor “recognizes school districts that uphold the highest standards of financial reporting and transparency.”

District 86 earned the award for its “exemplary” Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the 2023-24 school year.

The submitted reports are evaluated by a panel of financial professionals, and districts that meet the organization’s requirements receive the award, which is used to support district bond ratings and bond disclosure processes.

“I am so proud of this group of dedicated employees,” District 86 Assistant Superintendent for Business and Financial Services Matthew Wilkinson said. “Their focus, unwavering commitment and dedication to excellence contributes significantly to our success.”

Members of the Joliet Public Schools District 86 Business Department recognized by the honor include bookkeeper Deborah Brom, manager of accounting Angela Brown, payroll specialist Julie Budz, payroll clerk Miriam Marshall, Wilkinson, administrative secretary Angelica Rush, payroll coordinator Shawna Taylor and accounts payable/purchasing manager Jennifer Westling.

Also joining in on the celebration were retired District 86 Business Department employees Jeanne Buzinski, Joan Holm, Pam Mathis and Linda Walczak.

“For over half a century, ASBO International’s Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting has been the gold standard for promoting and recognizing excellence in financial transparency,” ASBO International Executive Director Jim Rowan said. “Clear and accurate financial reporting is crucial for engaging school communities and building their trust. Districts that earn the COE have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to these principles.”