Bolingbrook fire on Friday leads to 78-year-old woman’s death

The Bolingbrook Village Board voted to eliminate the position of public safety director to return to a police chief and fire chief form of leadership for those two departments at its Sept. 8, 2020 meeting. (Shaw Media)

A 78-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in an apartment fire at a Bolingbrook senior living community.

About 7:40 p.m. Friday, Joan Lattimore was declared dead at a Bolingbrook hospital following the fire, according to a statement Monday from the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Firefighters responded to the fire about 6:55 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Kildeer Drive and found “heavy fire conditions” within a single residential unit at a senior living community, according to Bolingbrook fire officials.

Firefighters were able to ensure the fire did not spread to neighboring residential units.

Three residents were taken to a hospital for treatment and one of them was in critical condition, fire officials said.

The fire still remains under investigation as of Monday, said Bolingbrook Deputy Fire Chief Chris Jostes.

“We have not determined a cause and there is no indication of foul play at this stage,” Jostes said.