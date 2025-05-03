Man in custody after police force their way into barricaded Frankfort Township home

A 30-year-old man is in police custody and a home has been deemed uninhabitable after a disturbance Saturday in Frankfort Township.
Will County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a disturbance about 6:27 p.m. Saturday, May, 2, in a home in the 7200 block of West Matthews Drive in Frankfort Township, according to a news release from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.
When they arrived, deputies could not make contact with persons inside the home. Concerned for the safety of those inside, deputies forced their way in through a barricaded front door with help from officers with the Frankfort Police Department, according to the release.
Once inside, police took a 30-year-old male into custody. He initially has been charged with domestic battery and unlawful restraint, pending any formal charges. He and a 31-year-old female victim were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment, according to the release.
Because of what police described as “hazardous living conditions observed within the home,” Will County Land Use officials were called and deemed the home uninhabitable.
Will County Animal Control also was called and removed two pets from the home “for their safety and care,” according to the release.
In the release, the sheriff’s office thanked the Frankfort Police Department, Will County Animal Control, Will County Land Use, and the Frankfort Fire Department for their coordinated assistance during the incident.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.