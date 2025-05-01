Fire causes $75,000 in damage to Plainfield home

The Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in the 25100 block of West Pauline Drive in Plainfield on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (Photo provided by Plainfield Fire Protection District)

A house in Plainfield was damaged by fire on Wednesday night.

A call came in at approximately 8:10 p.m. about a fire in a single-family home in the 25100 block of West Pauline Drive in Plainfield, according to the Plainfield Fire Protection District.

The first fire units arrived and found a fire in the home’s basement. The family was home at the time but was able to escape safely and was not injured, according to the fire protection district.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. Damage to the home is estimated to be approximately $75,000, according to the fire protection district.

The Plainfield was assisted on the scene by the Troy Fire Protection District, and Joliet Fire Department.