Crest Hill man arrested for allegedly making illegal video recordings of woman

Joliet police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly shooting video of a former girlfriend without her knowledge.

Jose Rendon, 22, of Crest Hill was arrested on four counts of unauthorized video recording and live video transmission, police said.

Rendon is “a past boyfriend” of a woman who notified police on July 25 that she found “a video recording device hidden in her bedroom,” according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

“It was determined that Rendon owned the device and had allegedly recorded the victim without her consent,” according to the release.

“As part of this investigation, detectives interviewed Rendon who confirmed that he recorded the victim without her consent,” the release stated.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Rendon on Monday. He was arrested Tuesday after turning himself in, police said. Rendon was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.