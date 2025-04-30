Bolingbrook toddler dies after getting struck by vehicle

A 2-year-old child from Bolingbrook has died after being struck by a vehicle.

Bolingbrook police officers responded to the 300 block of Grand Canyon Drive on Sunday afternoon for a report of a child who had been struck by a vehicle, according to police.

Upon arrival Sunday, officers found the child, who had been struck by a vehicle backing out of a driveway, according to police.

Officers provided emergency medical aid until paramedics arrived from the Bolingbrook Fire Department, authorities said.

The child was taken to a local hospital and remained in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, according to police.

“This is a tragic incident for everyone involved,” authorities said in a police department news release.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by the Bolingbrook Police Department’s Traffic Unit.