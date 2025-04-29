Driver grazed by gunfire in Joliet

A female driver suffered a graze wound in a shooting in Joliet, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at 4:13 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Water Street, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they found spent shell casings in the alley between Water and Des Plaines streets, English said.

A white vehicle was the target of a shooting by a dark vehicle, according to English.

A female driver of the white vehicle was “grazed by gunfire in the left leg” while she was heading east in the alley, English said.

The driver declined receiving treatment at a hospital, English said.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Joliet Police Department’s investigation unit at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they can also contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.