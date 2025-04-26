Win prizes in the Will County forest district’s best bird photos contest

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the week of April 28, 2025 (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the week of April 28. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

Where Feathers Meet the Flash Photo Contest – 8 a.m. to sunset May 1 to 31, McKinley Woods-Kerry Sheridan Grove in Channahon. Celebrate migratory bird season with this annual bird photography competition for all ages. Submit your photo of a wild bird taken at McKinley Woods for a chance to win gift certificates, bird-feeding supplies and more.

Adopt a Native Plant-Full Sun – 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 2, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete. Learn how sun exposure affects plant selection, then adopt three native plants suited for full-sun yards. Discover how to help your yard bloom throughout the year. This event costs $5 per person and is intended for ages 16 and older. Register by April 30.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing – 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 3, at Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield. See nesting herons, egrets, cormorants and maybe even a bald eagle. Volunteers and staff will be on hand to answer questions. Binoculars or a spotting scope are recommended. These free migratory bird-viewing programs will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Aug. 9.

Hidden Around the Oaks – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, May 3 to 31, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. Match zoomed-in photos to new exhibits and displays throughout the building to win a prize. Explore the little critter corner, meet reptiles, and observe birds from the new indoor station at this free, all-ages event.

Where the Wildflowers Are-Four Rivers – 8:30 to 10 a.m. Sunday, May 4, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. Discover spring wildflowers such as bluebells and mayapples on a guided hike. This free event is intended for ages 10 and older.