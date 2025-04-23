New Joliet doughnut shop to host ribbon cutting on Thursday

Tio’s Donuts will officially open Thursday with a ribbon cutting.
The event will be held at 10 a.m. at 125 Collins St. in Joliet.
This event is hosted in partnership with the Joliet Latino Economic Development Association.
To RSVP, email dviveros@jolietleda.org.
