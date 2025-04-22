Man discovered dead in Joliet grocery store parking lot

A 35-year-old man was discovered dead inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Jewel-Osco grocery store on West Jefferson Street in Joliet.

Officers responded to the incident at close to 10:30 a.m. on April 19, along with the Joliet Fire Department.

Officers found a 35-year-old man inside of a vehicle of the Jewel-Osco parking lot, 1401 W. Jefferson St., said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The Will County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and the man was declared dead.

“There were no signs of foul play detected at the scene,” English said.

The case remains under investigation.