Mercedes-Benz dealership opening in Romeoville

The new dealership Mercedes-Benz of Romeoville is located at 541 S. Weber Road, just in front of The Bluffs apartment complex, in Romeoville. (Photo provided by village of Romeoville)

Mercedes-Benz of Romeoville will celebrates its opening with a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. on Monday.

The new dealership is located at 541 S. Weber Road, just in front of The Bluffs apartment complex.

The public is welcome to attend, enjoy food and drinks while touring “the state-of-the-art facility that has all the luxury amenities, sales, and service associated with the Mercedes-Benz brand,” the village of Romeoville said in a news release.

“Having such a world famous luxury brand here in Romeoville is tremendously exciting,” Mayor John Noak said in the release.

“They have already been a wonderful community partner and we look forward to working with them for many, many more years to come,” he said.

Arlind Peci, general manager for Mercedes-Benz of Romeoville, praised the village staff and mayor as being “wonderful to work with.”

The dealership, owned by the Fields Group, represents a $13 million investment into the community and was constructed by ICI, according to the village.